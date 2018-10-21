Zardari says he was never a beneficiary of NRO

Asif Ali Zardari has denied being a beneficiary of the National Reconciliation Ordinance.

“Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders benefitted from it,” he said while addressing a press conference on Sunday. “I don’t know if Nawaz Sharif gained something from the ordinance or not.”

The controversial ordinance, which was issued by Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.

He added, “Islamabad is the city of conspiracies.”

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader criticised the policies of the ruling PTI-government. He remarked that the need of the hour is for all parties to work together. “The government can longer run the country,” he added.

The country could be run better if it weren’t for the ‘PM-select’, Zardari remarked. “We have to first decide if Pakistan is an industrial or agro-industrial country,” he said.

On PPP’s government, he said: “we implemented futuristic policies, but Nawaz Sharif didn’t like them.”