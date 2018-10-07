Zakariya Express accident disrupts rail traffic for three hours

The rail traffic from Punjab to Sindh remained suspended for nearly three hours on Sunday when the Karachi-bound Zakariya Express met an accident near Rahim Yar Khan, SAMAA TV reported.

The train was heading to Karachi from Multan when a tractor trolley collided with it at Tanwari railway station in Rahim Yar Khan district.

No casualties took place. However, the passengers had to suffer since the accident closed the track for three hours.

The rescue and railway teams reached the scene and restored the track at around 11 pm.

The accident occurred due to an unmanned railway crossing, according to our correspondent.