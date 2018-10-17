Zainab’s parents urge people to break silence over child abuse

Amin Ansari, the father of seven-year-old Zainab who was raped and killed in January this year, has said that he would not have forgiven Imran Ali even if he had tendered an apology or sought mercy.

Riots broke out in Kasur after the body of seven-year-old was found and two people were also killed.

“His crime was unforgivable,” Ansari told SAMAA TV. “There was no sign of remorse on his face when he was taken to gallows.”

Related: There was no shame on Imran’s face, says Zainab’s father

Imran Ali, who was awarded a death sentence in Zainab murder case in February, was hanged in Kot Lakhpat jail Wednesday morning.

Ansari urged the parents not to hide anything if their children go through what Zainab did. “They should play their role in exposing such criminals.”

He remarked: “Criminals will target others if we choose to remain silent.”

Zainab’s mother said that she was satisfied that Imran Ali has been hanged. “He kept Zainab for six days so he should have been left hanging for six days,” she said.

The bereaved mother said that she didn’t only want to hear Imran Ali screaming but also want to make his mother hear it.