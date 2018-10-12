Zainab’s murderer Imran Ali to be hanged on October 17

October 12, 2018

Imran Ali, who raped and murdered four-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, will be hanged on October 17. 

An anti-terrorism court issued a black warrant for him on Friday.

On February 17, the court had sentenced him to death on four counts. He was awarded a life imprisonment for sodomy and another penalty was for concealing the young girl’s body in a trash heap. The death sentence was for kidnapping, rape, murder and one for committing an act of terrorism.

Related: Imran Ali sentenced to death 

The trial was completed in four days and 33 eye-witnesses gave statements during the proceedings. Ali confessed during the trial.

During the investigation, Ali’s DNA was matched with the samples collected from Zainab’s body and the bodies of seven other minors.

On June 12, the Supreme Court had rejected his appeal against his death sentence.

 
 
 

