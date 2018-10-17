Zainab’s murderer hanged at the Kot Lakhpat Jail

Imran Ali, who raped and murdered four-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, was hanged in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail early Wednesday morning.

The condemned prisoner was sent to the gallows at around 5:30am in the presence of a magistrate.

On February 17, an anti-terrorism court had sentenced him to death on four counts.

He was awarded a life imprisonment for sodomy and another penalty was for concealing the young girl’s body in a trash heap. The death sentence was for kidnapping, rape, murder and committing an act of terrorism.

The trial was completed in four days and 33 eye-witnesses gave statements during the proceedings. Ali confessed during the trial.

During the investigation, Ali’s DNA matched with the samples collected from Zainab’s body and the bodies of seven other minors.

On June 12, the Supreme Court had rejected his appeal against his death sentence.

Zainab’s father approached the Lahore High Court for the killer’s public execution. However, the court dismissed his appeal.