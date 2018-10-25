You will no longer be able to watch Indian channels on set-top boxes

People who watch Indian channels on set-top boxes will no longer be able to do so.

The Supreme Court has restricted the sale of Direct-to-Home (DTH) boxes in the country.

The additional attorney general said that DTH is becoming a cause of money laundering in the country.

The PEMRA director-general remarked that it is necessary to seize these illegal devices from the market.

In his remarks during the proceedings, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar regretted that Pakistan is losing its money through this very smuggling.

A committee has been formed comprising members of Customs, Federal Board of Revenue and Federal Investigation Agency AIG to probe the matter and present a report in 10 days.

The DTH does away with the need for the local cable operator and puts the broadcaster directly in touch with the consumer.

On November 24, 2016, PEMRA had auctioned three DTH licences to prevent their illegal sales. However, the auction was held with the condition that no broadcaster would enter the market themselves, but this was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The court had said that the regulatory authority had violated its own ordinance and set aside the auction. This verdict was overturned by the Supreme Court in May 2018.