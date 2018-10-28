You can travel to China by bus from Nov 3 onwards

The Pak-China bus service will be launched on November 3, Saturday. It is a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.The bus will travel from Lahore’s Liberty to Kashgar, China. The one-way ticket will cost Rs13,000, while the return ticket will be for Rs23,000. The bookings have already begun.CEO Muhammad Anwar said that the trip will be 30-hours long, and the people will get to enjoy the view of beautiful sights of northern Pakistan.Cameras have been placed inside the bus to ensure the security of the passengers.