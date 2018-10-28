You can travel to China by bus from Nov 3 onwards

October 28, 2018




Travelling to China is no longer a distant dream. The government is launching a bus service to make the lives of commuters easier.

The Pak-China bus service will be launched on November 3, Saturday. It is a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The bus will travel from Lahore’s Liberty to Kashgar, China. The one-way ticket will cost Rs13,000, while the return ticket will be for Rs23,000. The bookings have already begun.

CEO Muhammad Anwar said that the trip will be 30-hours long, and the people will get to enjoy the view of beautiful sights of northern Pakistan.

Cameras have been placed inside the bus to ensure the security of the passengers.
 
 
 

