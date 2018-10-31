You can now travel from Karachi to Dhabeji in a train

The distance between the two places is 76.9 kilometres. The Karachi-Dhabeji Express would leave the City Station at 7am every morning and reach Dhabeji station at 8.55am, after making stops at Drigh Road, Malir and Bin Qasim stations.The passengers can travel for free on Thursday.The train was inaugurated by President Arif Alvi on Wednesday. “Transport is among the biggest issues of Karachi,” he said. The population has increased with time and main of the cities choked.The railways department lost its significance because of the rampant corruption, he remarked.Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that three trains which will take people from Karachi to Hyderabad will be launched soon. PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the train service.