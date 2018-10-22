You can now submit forms for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

People were seen queuing up outside NADRA offices on Monday, the first day to submit forms for the prime minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

People who want to build houses under the scheme can submit forms during on any day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, for 60 days starting from October 22. NADRA issued online registration forms earlier.

The government aims to build five million homes in five years.

Related: PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

In the first phase of the project, houses will be built in Islamabad, Quetta, Swat, Sukkur, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Vehari, Dera Ismail Khan and Muzaffarabad. Later, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh were also included in the scheme.

Who can apply?

During the first phase, grade one to grade 17 officers are eligible to register

Only one person from a family can apply

Rs250 has to be deposited with every form

Any person who doesn’t own a house is eligible to apply

Details such as your CNIC number, phone number, landline number and current address must be provided

Any person who earns between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000 can also build a house as part of the scheme

Prime Minister Imran Khan aims to make housing affordable for the poor through this scheme.