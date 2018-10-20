Won’t come under pressure, says PM Khan on Shehbaz’s arrest

October 20, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Shehbaz Sharif is trying to become Nelson Mandela but his government has enough evidence against him.

I won’t come under pressure, PM Khan told senior anchorpersons in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, is currently in NAB’s custody. He was arrested on October 5 for his alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam.

He said that the opposition has been united in saving their properties, and that this opposition is not the real opposition.

Don’t want to depend on the IMF

The prime minister said that his government doesn’t want to depend on the IMF alone.

Khan said he wants to ease the burden on the people.

 
 
 

