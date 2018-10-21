Woman carries sick child in a basket at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital

When she couldn’t find a stretcher, a woman put her sick child in a basket and carried him through Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

The woman carried the basket on her head and roamed the hospital’s halls, looking for a doctor.

Lady Reading is the largest hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There aren’t enough stretchers at the hospital and other facilities are lacking too. This is despite the fact that 13% of KP’s budget has been reserved for the health department. It has been allocated a whopping Rs11 billion.