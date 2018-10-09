Witness identifies MQM-Pakistan’s Amir Khan as facilitator of terrorists

October 9, 2018

A Sindh Rangers’ witness has identified Amir Khan as a facilitator of terrorists.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader appeared in an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday.  The court is hearing a case against suspects providing shelter to terrorists at Nine Zero.

Deputy Superintendent Rangers Riaz, a witness in the case, recorded his statement.

The Rangers had detained several MQM leaders during a pre-dawn raid at party headquarters in Azizabad on March 11, 2015. Khan was arrested from Khursheed Memorial Hall.

Khan along with target killer Raees Mama and Minhaj Qazi has been indicted for abetting terrorists. The case has been adjourned till October 20, Saturday.

 
 

