Why did KP CM Mehmood Khan need security to accompany him out of Swat event?

The military was given the powers after it launched an operation against the Tehreek-e-Taliban in 2007.A ceremony was held at the Saidu Sharif Airport. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, IG Salahuddin, Malakand Commissioner Zaheerul Islam among others attended the ceremony.After the ceremony, a video of KP chief minister went viral on social media. In the video, Khan can be seen leaving the venue, flanked by army personnel, in a hurry.Later on, KP Spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai released a video explaining that the CM was in a hurry as he had to reach somewhere else to attend another programme. However, the people had surrounded him so the security officials just helped him get out of there, said Yousafzai.On Tuesday, Khushdil Khan, an ANP MPA in KP assembly, said that the way security personnel escorted him was 'condemnable'. It seemed as if he did not want to leave, he said.The chief minister looked visibly fed up in the video. When SAMAA Digital reached out to a person present at the occasion, he revealed that the CM was surrounded by the people for quite some time. The security personnel just helped him get away from the crowd, he said.