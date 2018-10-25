Who wants an NRO? Marriyum Aurangzeb asks PM Imran Khan

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan about who exactly wants an NRO, because Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are facing the legal system.

The prime minister firmly told the opposition in his address to the nation on Wednesday that they can do whatever they want but an NRO won’t be given.

Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan is saying that he won’t give an NRO and asked if he is giving this message to the corrupt and money launderers he is surrounded by.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court after Nawaz appeared in the Flagship reference, she asked what the terms of the loan the government has taken from Saudia Arabia are. She added that Imran Khan used to say they would rather commit suicide than go to the IMF and take loans, so he should now apologise to the nation.

She criticised the PTI government and said that the government is responsible for the current economic situation. She also said if the government says the national exchequer is empty, investors will not come to Pakistan.
 
 
 

