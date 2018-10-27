Who let you out: Chief justice orders Shahrukh Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell

The top judge ordered Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell. How was he given these facilities, he asked. The jail cell had a television, fridge and microwave.He has summoned the jails IG to find out who let him have these facilities and took the matter up with the jail's superintendent.Jatoi is on death row for the murder of Shahzaib Khan. His appeal against his death sentence is currently being heard in the Sindh High Court. Prisoners confined to death cells are not allowed to be taken out of those cells without the court's permission. To do so is a crime.Later, acting IG for Prisons issued orders to shift Shahrukh Jatoi to Karachi central jail. The Malir jail doesn’t have a death cell.