We got more votes than what we expected in the by-elections, says Nawaz Sharif

After appearing before the accountability court, he spoke to the media and said he is thankful to the supporters who voted for the PML-N in the by-elections. “People gave us more votes than we expected,” he said. “An election result like this came for the first time during the initial 50 to 60 days of a government in Pakistan’s history.”He also said that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi retained his Lahore seat and the PML-N won a few other seats that were won by the PTI in the July 25 general elections.“Inflation is on the rise but during our tenure, daily use goods were not expensive and poor people were happy. We won because of people’s prayers,” he said.He said that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and he performed his duty with hard work and honesty. “It’s on the record that the dollar rate was at Rs104 for four years during our government. Now it has reached Rs124.”He added that it is evident how the PML-N leaders are being treated. “I was in jail and now Shahbaz Sharif is in jail. There is a possibility that Saad Rafique might get arrested as well.”