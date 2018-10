Votes cast for the by-election in Jhelum’s PP-27 will be recounted.

PTI candidate Raja Shahnawaz’s request for a recount in the area has been accepted and the recount will be done on Tuesday at the returning officer’s office.

PML-N’s Nasir Mehmood won by 656 votes in the October 14 by-election.

There were 1,554 votes rejected during the election.