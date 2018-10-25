Utility Stores employees threaten to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone if demands not met by 5pm

Employees of the Utility Stores have given the government a deadline of Thursday to meet their demands or else they will enter the Red Zone in Islamabad.

The Red Zone is where President House and Prime Minister House are located.

The protest against the privatisation of Utility Stores and awarding permanent contracts to employees entered its fourth day on Thursday at D Chowk.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the prime minister’s adviser on commerce, textile, industries production and investment met with the protesters on Wednesday to resolve their issues. The protesters threatened that if their demands are not met by 5pm on Thursday, they will enter the Red Zone.

They want contractual employees to be given permanent status. The protesters want the government to issue a notification after their demands are met to make it official.