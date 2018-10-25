Utility Stores employees threaten to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone if demands not met by 5pm

October 25, 2018

Employees of the Utility Stores have given the government a deadline of Thursday to meet their demands or else they will enter the Red Zone in Islamabad.

The Red Zone is where President House and Prime Minister House are located.

The protest against the privatisation of Utility Stores and awarding permanent contracts to employees entered its fourth day on Thursday at D Chowk.

Related: Utility stores employees decline to end Islamabad sit-in

Abdul Razak Dawood, the prime minister’s adviser on commerce, textile, industries production and investment met with the protesters on Wednesday to resolve their issues. The protesters threatened that if their demands are not met by 5pm on Thursday, they will enter the Red Zone.

They want contractual employees to be given permanent status. The protesters want the government to issue a notification after their demands are met to make it official.

 
 
 

See Also

CJ extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline by three months after protests erupt

October 24, 2018 1:36 pm

Watch: Utility Store protesters dance to make the govt to change its tune

October 24, 2018 1:13 pm

Today’s outlook: The PM makes his triumphant return, Pakistan and Australia to face off in Abu Dhabi

October 24, 2018 8:35 am

National Highway Authority to auction off 76 cars following austerity drive

October 16, 2018 12:05 pm

PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

October 10, 2018 4:26 pm

Pakistan’s foreign reserves will last for only 1.5 months: Fawad Chaudhry

October 9, 2018 4:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.