Utility stores employees end D-Chowk sit-in after talks with government

October 25, 2018

Employees of the utility stores have announced that they are ending their sit-in on its fourth day at Islamabad’s D-Chowk after the government agreed to meet their demands.

Abdul Razzaq Dawood, the adviser to Prime Minister on economy, trade and investment, told the protesters that their dues will be cleared soon.

Arif Shah, the chairman of the employees association, said the government has given the assurance that the utility stores would not be privatized and the contractual employees will be given permanent status.

Related story: Utility stores employees decline to end Islamabad sit-in

The government will not take action against any individual who participated in the sit-in, Shah added.

A notification has also been issued after the talks between the representatives of the utility stores employees and the government.

However, the protesters warned that they will resume their sit-in if the government doesn’t keep its promises.

 
 
 

