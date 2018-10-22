Utility stores employees decline to end Islamabad sit-in

Employees of utility stores have declined to end their sit-in at Islamabad’s D-chowk, even after Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haque assured them that their demands will be met.

The protesters are demanding that the privatisation of utility stores should be stopped, and permanent status for contractual employees.

Haque had assured the protesters that all their demands will be met. He promised to issues health cards to employees, and said that the government will not fire anyone.

However, the protesters said that they will not end their sit-in till the government issues a notification to provide permanent status to contractual employees.

The protesters said that they want a bailout package of Rs10 billion and won’t accept a ‘lollipop’.