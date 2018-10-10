Usman Dar appointed chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme

Usman Dar was appointed chairperson of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme on Wednesday. The prime minister wants the youth to be helped via this project.

During the PML-N government’s tenure, Maryam Nawaz was the chairperson of the programme.

After assuming office, Dar ordered an audit of the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme to investigate allegations of corruption. He believes that the last government bought overpriced laptops which were a burden on the national exchequer.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Dar is the best person to represent the youth. Dar said that he hopes to meet the prime minister’s expectations.

He also said that the prime minister has charged him with the task of truly empowering the youth. This government has provided many opportunities for the youth to grow and prosper, he said.

He emphasised on the need for developing policies for the youth that will provide them with training and a steady source of income.