There will be no NRO, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of any National Reconciliation Ordinance during his tenure.

The controversial ordinance, which was issued by former president Pervez Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.

Khan was speaking to the media on Sunday after chairing a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Lahore.

Imran Khan, who arrived in Lahore earlier in the day, rejected the accusations of PML-N leaders that they are being victimised. “This is ridiculous. The cases were registered 10 months ago before I came into power.”

He remarked that the National Accountability Bureau is not under him. “If the NAB was under me, there would’ve been at least 50 ‘big fish’ behind the bars.” He said the opposition is attempting to blackmail him by protesting Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest. “They are giving an impression that democracy is under threat.”

The anti-graft body arrested Shehbaz on Friday over his involvement in Ashiana housing scam.

Imran Khan regretted PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s support for Shehbaz. “Accountability strengthens the democracy. This is not victimisation.”

The PPP and the PML-N have forged alliance in favour of corruption, he said. They are trying to hamper PTI’s way under the pretext of ‘saving democracy’.

Menace of corruption

He remarked that every child in the country is aware of the rampant corruption.

Khan said that the policies of the government have just started taking shape. “A government can be judged in its initial hundred days and we are confident of achieving our 100-day plan targets,” he said.

Imran Khan said the PML-N government left Pakistan in debt. “Pakistan is suffering from a difficult time due to the policies of the previous governments.”

Pakistanis own properties worth Rs900 billion in Dubai, he said. The government has traced 10,000 foreign properties, but the legitimacy of each case is yet to be ascertained. “I wonder how the previous government ignored this?”

A special unit has been set to recover the money sent to different countries from Pakistan, he said.

‘Usman Buzdar is the name of change’

Usman Buzdar is the name of tabdeeli [change] his government promised, he said and dismissed that impression has CM Buzdar has failed in Punjab.

“We need time to correct things. I hope that he will be the most successful chief minister of Punjab,” he said.

“He lives his life like a simple man, he doesn’t travel abroad for medical treatment,” Khan remarked. “This is why I chose him, and I believe that he is an honest person.”