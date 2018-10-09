US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

Zalmay Khalilzad, the representative of the US Secretary of State on Afghan reconciliation, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Khalilzad and his delegation arrived at the Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. The meeting is currently under way.

FS and Zalmay Khalilzad meeting in MOFA today pic.twitter.com/gwf5ZGIbLr — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 9, 2018

They are discussing the Afghan situation and its reconciliation process.

On September 5, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo came to Pakistan for a one day visit. He held meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as senior military officials.

“We need Pakistan to seriously engage to help us get to the reconciliation we need in Afghanistan,” said Pompeo. “The very reason for this trip is to try to articulate what it is our expectation is, the things that they can do, the things that they expect us to do, and see if we can’t find a path forward together.”