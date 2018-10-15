Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begins in Multan

Three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya began in Multan on Monday.

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya was a 12th-century saint of the Suhrawardiyya order in the sub-continent.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is sajada nasheen (custodian) of the shrine, inaugurated the ceremony.

Addressing the Zakariya Conference, Qureshi stated that the saint spread message the of peace and tranquillity. “We should all follow his teachings,” he said.

A number of devotees from across the country are attending the Urs, where more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.