Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begins in Multan

October 15, 2018

Three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya began in Multan on Monday.

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya was a 12th-century saint of the Suhrawardiyya order in the sub-continent.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is sajada nasheen (custodian) of the shrine, inaugurated the ceremony.

Addressing the Zakariya Conference, Qureshi stated that the saint spread message the of peace and tranquillity. “We should all follow his teachings,” he said.

A number of devotees from across the country are attending the Urs, where more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

 
 
 

See Also

Multan opens e-library for senior citizens, women

October 13, 2018 5:34 pm

Thappar se dar nahi lagta sahab

October 12, 2018 7:53 pm

Multan schools ban mobile phones in classrooms

October 2, 2018 3:45 pm

16 people injured at Pakpattan shrine in devotees’ rush to enter

September 17, 2018 9:04 am

Watch: Plaster falls off an elevated Metro Bus track in Multan

August 27, 2018 1:36 pm

PTI seeks PPP support for creation of South Punjab province

August 22, 2018 10:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.