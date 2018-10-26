UAE interested in installing oil refinery in Pakistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the UAE has showed an interest in establishing an oil refinery in Pakistan.

“It will also help create job opportunities for Pakistanis,” the foreign minister said after meeting a UAE delegation on Friday.

Qureshi said that the UAE will establish an LNG terminal in Pakistan and will also consider providing financial help.

The minister said that the UAE delegation is visiting Pakistan on the direct orders of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Qureshi said that the agriculture sector was also discussed and they exchanged views over fruit exports. “We also discussed the possibility of installing a food processing factory to increase the life of Pakistani products.”

The minister said that Pakistan has sought the UAE’s help to address the water crisis. They will help us install water distillation plants, he remarked.

Pakistani ambassadors to be transferred

The foreign minister said that the government intends to replace Pakistani ambassadors in the US, Canada, Qatar, Morocco, Serbia, Dubai, and other countries.

“We have recommended the name of Asad Majeed Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the US,” he said, adding that Nafees Zakaria will be made country’s new high commissioner to the UK.

The PML-N government had appointed Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan’s envoy to the US.

“The previous government had appointed their favourite people on the posts,” Qureshi said. “We want to replace all the political appointees with the career diplomats.”

The minister said that the foreign ministry has recommended Raza Bashir Tarar’s name for its ambassador in Canada, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah for Qatar, Hamid Asghar Khan for Morocco and Raja Ali Eijaz for Saudi Arabia.