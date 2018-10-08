Two PTI workers shot dead in Gujranwala

Two PTI workers were shot dead in Gujranwala’s Khayali on Sunday night and the police still don’t have any clue who did it.

The workers, identified as Zaigham Bhundar and Qaiser, were killed by two assailants on a motorcycle on Madni Road at around 10pm on Sunday.

The assailants were both wearing helmets, according to the police.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified assailants and say that investigations are under way. The postmortem examinations have been completed.

Residents of the area say that the killing was politically motivated but the police don’t think so. They say that while they were affiliated with the party, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they were killed because of it.

Qaiser arrived in the country a few days ago after travelling abroad for business. He and Zaigham were business partners.