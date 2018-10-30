Two policemen arrested for ‘robbing’ people in Faisalabad

Two policemen have been arrested for ‘robbing’ people in Faisalabad’s Millat Town.

They have been identified as Head Constable Sarfarz and Constable Waqar. They were recently transferred to Faisalabad because of additional recruitments.

They have been accused of stopping people on the road and snatching their valuables at gunpoint. The officers were caught red-handed.

The Millat police station started an investigation after receiving repeated complaints of the same nature.

The police seized two wireless phones them and a case has been registered.