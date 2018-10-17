Two more polio cases surface in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two new polio cases surfaced in Karachi and Khyber Agency on Wednesday, bringing the total number of polio cases to six this year.

A four-year old girl was diagnosed with polio in a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and another case was identified in Karachi, National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication confirmed. The virus failed to cause any clinical paralysis to the children.

“The polio virus has been continuously found in the sewage waters of Peshawar and Karachi for the last 12 months,” said PM’s Polio Eradication Focal Person Babar Bin Atta.

“The programme will continue to focus on clearing the remaining reservoirs from the virus,” he added. No child is absolutely safe as long as the virus is being detected anywhere in the country, Atta said.

He urged the parents to ensure that all of their children are vaccinated. “Parents who do not ensure vaccination of their children are risking health and lives of their own children, as well as others around them.”