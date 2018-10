Two people, including an FC soldier, were injured in an IED blast on Peshawar’s Ring Road.

The police said that the IED was placed on the roadside to target an FC vehicle within the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara police station.

A passerby, Naeem, and an FC soldier, Yousuf, received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has cleared the area, and the road has been opened for traffic.