A man entered a house in Balochistan’s Nasirabad and shot two men dead before fleeing.

The police still don’t know who the man was and why he killed the victims.

Two brothers were sleeping in the courtyard of their house in Lal Gehnoor Goth when the suspect entered the compound and opened fire.

When the police arrived, they took the bodies of Saddam Hussain and Nazim Ali Bugti to Civil hospital. After the postmortem examination was conducted, the bodies were handed over to the family.