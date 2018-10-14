Turnout is low in by-elections, says Asad Qaiser

October 14, 2018

National Assembly speaker said that the voter turnout is usually low in by-elections.

Asad Qaiser was speaking to media after casting his vote in Swabi. Over 300 candidates are contesting the by-elections on 11 NA and 24 provincial assembly seats on Sunday.

“We want a majority of people to come out and vote,” he said, adding that the electoral process is continuing in a transparent manner.

There was a low voter turnout in the PK-44 constituency of Swabi. Two polling stations were almost empty.

He remarked that the ruling PTI government unveiled the realities of the economy to the people. “The increasing prices and cost of living is a temporary phase,” he said. Qaiser remarked that their political rivals are using the increasing cost to “create a propaganda.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation in the coming week. “There is no reason to be tense. We will fulfill our promises,” he said.

 
 
 

