CNG prices have gone up and transporters in Hyderabad are raising their fares too.

The price of tickets for buses going from Hyderabad to other parts of the province, excluding Karachi, has gone up by 10 to 20% while vehicles going to Karachi will be charging 50% more.

People who take public transport are very worried by this development. Transporters, on the other hand, want the government to reduce the cost of CNG.