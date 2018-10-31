Train services temporarily suspended in Lahore, Rawalpindi

October 31, 2018

File Photo

The Pakistan Railways have temporarily suspended train service in two divisions of Rawalpindi and Lahore due to the prevailing security situation.

All trains will start moving to their respective destinations when the situation improves, a Railways spokesperson said.

The ministry has stopped Quetta Express in Kot Lakhpat, Taizgam in Riawind and Green Line in Kot Radha Kishan, the spokesperson said, adding that Jaffer Express was stopped at Sara-i-Alamgir and Railcar at Lalamusa.

Related story: Protests break out after Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquits Aasia Bibi

Protests have erupted in different parts of the country after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

 
 
 

