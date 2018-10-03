Traffic police officer shot dead in Karachi

A traffic police officer was shot dead in Karachi’s Ahsanabad on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Rafique was performing his duties when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on him, said Malir SSP.

The suspects managed to escape. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Traffic policemen have been frequently targetted in the city since the Karachi operation started in 2013.

On August 11, 2017, a senior police traffic police officer and his gunman were killed in Karachi in a targetted attack.

DSP traffic of Azizabad, Muhammad Hanif, and his gunman, Sultan, were critically injured when two gunmen on a motorbike fired shots on their vehicle in a busy market area of Azizabad.