Traffic alert: What routes to take in Karachi?

Protests erupted in different parts of Karachi clogging the city’s main thoroughfares and roads.

More than half of the main roads have been blocked for traffic, and reports suggest that shops and petrol pumps have been closed too.

Traffic police spokesperson said that there is no diversion plan as they cannot predict the movement of the protesters. The people can dial 15 and get relevant information.

The protesters have blocked Star Gate, Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road, New MA Jinnah Road, Teen Talwar, Baloch Colony bridge, Naagin Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Al-Asif Square, Karimabad, SITE, Federal B Area Block 19, Native Jetty Bridge to Keamari and Mauripur Road.

The route from Karachi Press Club to Lucky Star, crossing through Corridor 3, Guru Mandir, Lasbela, Eidgah, KDA to Five Star is clear now.

The Lilliput bridge near the Cantt Station has been blocked too.

Though who are seeking diversion can take Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, University Road, Kashmir Road, Gulshan Chowrangi to Drigh Road, Nata Khan Pull, Shahrae Faisal, Gizri Road.