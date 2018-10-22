Toy bomb injures five, including a child, in Bannu

Five people, including a mother and her child, were injured when a toy bomb exploded on Monday in Bannu’s Shaikh Landidak.

The injured have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

The blast took place inside a house in the limits of the Hawaid police station. According to the police, five-year-old Noorullah found the explosive toy outside and brought it home to play with.

The injured were identified as Noorullah, Taj Malik, Gul Saeen Shah, Naram Taja and Abdul Malik.

Three children were injured in another blast in a tunnel in Eidgah village, North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Tehsil. The children, two-year-old Iqra, three-year-old Khuzdar, and five-year-old Insha, were taken to Mir Ali Hospital.