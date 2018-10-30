Top quotes from Fawad Chaudhry’s fiery speech in National Assembly  

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was at his feisty best as he took the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
He lashed out at the opposition for not having ‘any leadership or ideology’ and organising an All Parties Conference.
Here are his some of his top quotes from the session:
1) The opposition says ‘NRO’, we tell them ‘na ro’ [don’t cry]
He made the statement in reference to the controversy surrounding the National Reconciliation Ordinance. The government has said that no politician will be given any sort of amnesty, while the opposition parties say that they never asked for an NRO.
2) Fazlur Rehman sees stars in daylight and Israeli planes at night
Chaudhry was taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. while referencing to the Isreali plane which had allegedly landed in Islamabad.
3) These stage actors have destroyed the institutions with their antics
While referring to the opposition members as ‘kalakar’ [stage actor], he remarked that they destroyed the country’s institutions with their ‘kalakari’ [acting].
4) They made a falooda of country's economy and consumed it
Falooda is a type of a jelly ice-cream treat. He said that the opposition destroyed the country’s economy through corruption.
5) Billions of rupees were handed out like children are given chocolates
He accused the opposition members of embezzling funds worth billions. He remarked that all of them have corruption cases against them.
6) Pakistan will soon be lending out loans to countries
A hopeful Chaudhry said that the country, which is seeking IMF bailout to save its economy, will be lending out loans to other countries in the near future.