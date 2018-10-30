Top quotes from Fawad Chaudhry’s fiery speech in National Assembly  

October 30, 2018
 





Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was at his feisty best as he took the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He lashed out at the opposition for not having ‘any leadership or ideology’ and organising an All Parties Conference.

Here are his some of his top quotes from the session:

1) The opposition says ‘NRO’, we tell them ‘na ro’ [don’t cry]

He made the statement in reference to the controversy surrounding the National Reconciliation Ordinance. The government has said that no politician will be given any sort of amnesty, while the opposition parties say that they never asked for an NRO.

2) Fazlur Rehman sees stars in daylight and Israeli planes at night

Chaudhry was taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. while referencing to the Isreali plane which had allegedly landed in Islamabad.

3) These stage actors have destroyed the institutions with their antics

While referring to the opposition members as ‘kalakar’ [stage actor], he remarked that they destroyed the country’s institutions with their ‘kalakari’ [acting].

4) They made a falooda of country's economy and consumed it

Falooda is a type of a jelly ice-cream treat. He said that the opposition destroyed the country’s economy through corruption.

 5) Billions of rupees were handed out like children are given chocolates

 He accused the opposition members of embezzling funds worth billions. He remarked that all of them have corruption cases against them.

6) Pakistan will soon be lending out loans to countries

A hopeful Chaudhry said that the country, which is seeking IMF bailout to save its economy, will be lending out loans to other countries in the near future.

 
 
 
 

See Also

Nawaz to not attend Fazl-led All Parties Conference

October 30, 2018 3:17 pm

How can the IG not pick up federal minister’s phone call, asks Fawad Chaudhry

October 30, 2018 2:22 pm

A train will take you from Karachi to Dhabeji for free on Nov 1

October 30, 2018 1:04 pm

Government focusing on promoting soft image of Pakistan: info minister

October 30, 2018 10:05 am

Shehbaz and Zardari enter National Assembly together as session resumes

October 29, 2018 6:53 pm

Nawaz to meet Shehbaz on Tuesday

October 29, 2018 5:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.