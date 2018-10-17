Top court orders removal of billboards from public property across Pakistan

Pakistan’s top court has ordered the removal of billboards from the public property across the country.

The Supreme Court has asked for a progress report within a month.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the billboards cannot be installed on public property. “The court decision in Karachi was for the whole country,” he said. “Look how beautiful Karachi has become after the removal of billboards.” He also asked for details of the people who approved the installation of billboards.

The ban is also applicable to cantonment areas, land of government offices, and housing societies.

“Cantonment boards earn up to 30% of their revenues from billboards. If they ban the billboards, how will the cantonment boards pay salaries to employers?”, said DHA’s lawyer Latif Khosa. Chief justice said that the cantonment board should find legal and ethical ways of earning money.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that it’s not necessary to ruin the cityscape. “Advertisements can be run on television and social media,” he said.

All advertising companies have been given a month to remove billboards.