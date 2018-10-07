Today’s outlook: The PML-N protests in Lahore, Pakistan take on Australia in Dubai

Here’s some of the news we’re following today, Sunday.

PML-N workers continue their protests outside the NAB office in Lahore.

ICYMI: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was remanded for 10 days to NAB custody by an accountability court on Saturday. They are investigating his involvement in awarding illegal tenders in the Ashiana Housing Scheme in Lahore.

ICYMI: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was remanded for 10 days to NAB custody by an accountability court on Saturday. They are investigating his involvement in awarding illegal tenders in the Ashiana Housing Scheme in Lahore. Raja Zafarul Haq, a senior PML-N leader, has written a letter to the ECP about Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest. He says arresting him before the by-elections is political victimisation. Haq led a delegation of opposition leaders to the NA speaker’s house on Saturday, requesting a requisition of the session to discuss Shehbaz’s arrest.

Khawaja Saad Rafique will be addressing party workers in Lahore’s NA-131 ahead of the by-elections. Last week, PTI and PML-N workers fought at his corner meeting and five people, including his nephew, were injured.

The ICC World Cup Trophy has reached Karachi. It will be displayed at the National Stadium, Mohatta Palace, Frere Hall and Moin Khan Academy.

Australia and Pakistan will be playing the first test match in a series in Dubai at 11am.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chairing a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Lahore. He will be discussing his 100-day plan. All ministers and advisers have been summoned.