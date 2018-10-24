Today’s outlook: The PM makes his triumphant return, Pakistan and Australia to face off in Abu Dhabi

Here’s some of the news we’re following today, Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry are back in Pakistan after a successful visit to Saudi Arabia. The Saudis have promised to loan Pakistan $3 billion for a year as a balance of payment support. It was also agreed that a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, up to $3 billion, will be provided by Saudi Arabia. There will be a briefing on the trip and its outcomes.

Members of the opposition are expected to continue their protest at the Punjab Assembly session today. Speaker Pervaiz Ellahi has constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

ICYMI : Six PML-N MPAs were not allowed to attend the session after protesting during the budget session.

Pakistan and Australia will be playing their first T-20 match in a three-match series in Abu Dhabi at 9pm PST.

ICYMI : Pakistan beat Australia in a recent Test series 1-0.

Residents of Pakistan Quarters in Karachi are being evicted as the Supreme Court deadline looms near. Residents have been protesting since Tuesday night and several PTI and MQM leaders have joined in. MQM leader Farooq Sattar says the Supreme Court has been kept in the dark and called on the prime minister to stop the action.

Schools in Sindh are off as the province marks the first day of the urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.