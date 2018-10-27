Today’s outlook: Supreme Court summons the Sindh CM, the oil spill is still muddying our waters

Here’s some of the news we’re following today, Saturday.

The chief justice is in Karachi and will be hearing a money laundering case involving major players in Sindh. He has also summoned Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to his chambers to explain why Sindh government departments are not cooperating with the JIT formed to investigate the case.

The Supreme Court will also be hearing a case of the China-cutting of 35,000 plots in Karachi. Justice Gulzar Ahmed has summoned the government officials responsible for the land.

Authorities haven’t been able to clean up the oil spill near Karachi’s Mubarak Village yet. The oil spill occurred two days ago and is affecting marine life as well as fishermen. The government still doesn’t know what caused the spill.

The country is observing a black day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and mark the Indian occupation of Kashmir. The interior ministry issued a notification a day earlier urging the public to wear black arm-bands, observe one minute silence at 10am hours and offer prayers for people killed in Kashmir.