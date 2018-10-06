Today’s outlook: Shehbaz Sharif in court, Imran Khan in Quetta

Here is some of the news we’re following today, Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore. Leader and workers of the PML-N say they won’t take this lying down. His son Hamza Shahbaz says they will stage protests against this ‘political victimisation’. Shehbaz was arrested on charges of corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme where he reportedly awarded the contract for the Rs14 billion housing project to a company that did not win the bidding process, causing a Rs6 million loss to the national exchequer.

: NAB arrested the opposition leader in the National Assembly on Friday when he came to its office in the Saaf Pani company case. Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Quetta for a one-day trip. He will be taking a look at development work in Balochistan and chairing a meeting on security.

The transport union in Karachi is staging a protest against the hike in gas prices at 2pm.

The ICC World Cup Trophy will be on display at Islamabad’s Daman-e-Koh.