Today’s outlook: PTI loses three seats in the by-election, PM House to auction off remaining cars

- The unofficial results of the October 14 by-election are in and according to them, the PTI lost three of the six seats it won in the general elections. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi secured his place in the National Assembly, as did PTI candidate Alamgir Khan of #FixIt fame.
Check out SAMAA’s election results page for more information.
- The Federal Shariah Court will be hearing the treason case against former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf.
- The remaining cars at PM House will be auctioned off today. Of the 102 luxury cars and surplus vehicles kept at the prime minister’s official residence, 61 were sold in the first phase.
- The urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begin in Multan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is the caretaker of the shrine, will participate in the event.
- An anti-encroachment operation continues in Punjab.