Today’s outlook: PTI loses three seats in the by-election, PM House to auction off remaining cars

October 15, 2018

Election officials count votes after polling stations closed during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters

What we’re following today, Monday.

  • The unofficial results of the October 14 by-election are in and according to them, the PTI lost three of the six seats it won in the general elections. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi secured his place in the National Assembly, as did PTI candidate Alamgir Khan of #FixIt fame.
    Check out SAMAA’s election results page for more information.
  • The Federal Shariah Court will be hearing the treason case against former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf.
  • The remaining cars at PM House will be auctioned off today. Of the 102 luxury cars and surplus vehicles kept at the prime minister’s official residence, 61 were sold in the first phase.
  • The urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begin in Multan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is the caretaker of the shrine, will participate in the event.
  • An anti-encroachment operation continues in Punjab.

 
 
 

See Also

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi makes a comeback in by-elections

October 14, 2018 9:31 pm

Saad Rafique claims victory in NA-131 despite partial results

October 14, 2018 7:56 pm

Overseas Pakistanis should be allowed to contest polls: Farooq Sattar

October 14, 2018 6:58 pm

Army personnel not entitled to check voters’ documents, says Abbasi

October 14, 2018 6:46 pm

Results of by-election 2018 start pouring in

October 14, 2018 6:21 pm

Nawaz couldn’t respect his vote

October 14, 2018 5:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.