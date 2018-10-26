Today’s outlook: Pakistan take on Australia in the UAE, the chief justice is in Karachi

Here’s what we’re following today, Friday.
- Australia and Pakistan will be playing their second T20 match today in the UAE. The match will start at 9pm PST. Pakistan won the first match of the series.
- The chief justice is in Karachi and will be hearing cases for the next two days. The Sindh government’s committee will present its investigation report to the Supreme Court in the Amal Umer murder case. The 10-year-old was killed during a shootout between the police and robbers in Karachi’s Defence on August 13.
- The Sindh government has also handed over records of seven ministries to the Supreme Court’s JIT that is investigating money laundering. A hearing will be held at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.
- Finance Minister Asad Umar will be chairing an important meeting today. The meeting’s participants will be discussing the IMF loan.