Today’s outlook: Pakistan take on Australia in the UAE, the chief justice is in Karachi

October 26, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Here’s what we’re following today, Friday.

  • Australia and Pakistan will be playing their second T20 match today in the UAE. The match will start at 9pm PST. Pakistan won the first match of the series.
  • The chief justice is in Karachi and will be hearing cases for the next two days. The Sindh government’s committee will present its investigation report to the Supreme Court in the Amal Umer murder case. The 10-year-old was killed during a shootout between the police and robbers in Karachi’s Defence on August 13.
  • The Sindh government has also handed over records of seven ministries to the Supreme Court’s JIT that is investigating money laundering. A hearing will be held at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.
  • Finance Minister Asad Umar will be chairing an important meeting today. The meeting’s participants will be discussing the IMF loan.

 
 
 

See Also

You will no longer be able to watch Indian channels on set-top boxes

October 25, 2018 6:08 pm

Cabinet meeting: Pakistani astronaut to go to space in 2022, Lahore to crackdown on power theft

October 25, 2018 4:27 pm

Australia women beat Pakistan in first T20

October 25, 2018 3:55 pm

Should you sell or buy dollars right now?

October 24, 2018 7:29 pm

Brace yourselves: Electricity prices just went up

October 24, 2018 6:27 pm

ICC trolls Pakistan for ‘crumby’ biscuit trophy

October 24, 2018 12:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.