Today’s outlook: Pakistan gears up for the by-elections, SC takes notice of handcuffed suspect

Time is up for candidates to campaign for the by-elections. Voters will head to the polling stations to vote for representatives for 11 national and 24 provincial assembly constituencies on Sunday, October 14.

The army is supervising voting material being brought to polling stations. It will be providing security at the polling stations a day before and after the by-election.

The chief justice has taken suo motu notice of the 70-year-old former University of Punjab vice-chancellor being brought to an accountability court in handcuffs on Friday. He is hearing the case at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry and has called the NAB director general to court to explain. NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal has also called for an inquiry.

Mujahid Kamran, 70, was arrested in a corruption case on October 12. He is accused of making illegal appointments and granting contracts to undeserving companies. The operation to remove encroachments along the Korang Nullah in Islamabad begins today. The Supreme Court had ordered the administration to remove encroachments and the residents of the surrounding areas to vacate the occupied land. Included in the surrounding areas is Bani Gala, where Prime Minister Imran Khan’s house is.