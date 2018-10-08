Today’s outlook: Nawaz on trial for treason, Pakistan remembers the 2005 earthquake

Here are some of the stories we’re keeping our eye on today, Monday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is going to appear before the Lahore High Court in a treason case. He is being tried for treason for trying to “defame state institutions” through an interview he gave to Dawn. Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also being tried for not honouring his oath of office by telling Nawaz what happened at a National Security Council meeting.

Events are being held to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan’s northern areas. In Lahore a walk is being held while a candlelight vigil is being held in Islamabad. An estimated 75,000 people were killed when the 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck on 8 October, 2005.

The ICC World Cup trophy is off to Bangladesh after being displayed in Karachi.

A delegation of the FATF is in Islamabad and will be there till October 19. Several important meetings are scheduled where the team will monitor Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing.

: Pakistan was placed on the FATF’s grey list earlier this year. The grey list is a list of countries that aren’t doing enough to fight against money laundering and terror financing. Karachi continues to simmer as mercury touches 40 degrees.