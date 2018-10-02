Today’s outlook: Ishaq Dar’s assets and the Sharif family’s jail terms — who’s keeping what

Here are some of the stories we’re keeping our eye on today, Tuesday.

Will Ishaq Dar lose his assets? An accountability court is expected to announce whether the former finance minister’s assets will be auctioned off or not. Dar is currently in London and NAB says because he hasn’t appeared before the court for six months, his assets should be auctioned off.

The Islamabad High Court is also expected to give an important verdict today: whether or not the Sharif family will be sent back to prison or not. It is hearing a case filed by the Sharif family against the sentences awarded to them by an accountability court in the Avenfield case. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years, his daughter Maryam to seven and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar to one.

The Economic Advisory Council will meet today and present a summary on increasing the cost of electricity.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 11pm PST. He says he is there to “fix a relationship that went sour”.

The National Assembly is also scheduled to meet.