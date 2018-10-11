Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet ponders the ECL, Nawaz Sharif heads to court again

Here is some of the news we’re following today, Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to chair a federal cabinet meeting. The cabinet members are going to be discussing placing names and removing them from the Exit Control List. The appointment of the heads of four national institutions, including PIA, will also be discussed and the cabinet will approve the Economic Advisory Committee’s decisions.

A hearing of the Al Azizia reference against the Sharif family will be held at the accountability court and Nawaz Sharif will attend the hearing. The Sharif family’s lawyers have finished questioning the investigation officer and the prosecution’s remaining 22 witnesses have recorded their statements and been cross examined. NAB will be presenting its arguments over the completion of the cross examination.

Registration for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Mera Ghar scheme begins today. In the first phase, residents of Islamabad, Quetta, Swat, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Muzzafarabad will be able to apply. The forms can be submitted between October 22 and December 21.

The premier announced his Naya Pakistan Housing Authority project on October 9 through which he plans to construct five million low-cost homes. PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique have approached the Islamabad High Court for protective bail. Their pleas will be heard today.

Omni Group head Anwar Majeed who is incarcerated in a mega money laundering scam has been taken to the hospital after he complained of back pain and difficulty breathing.

ICYMI: His Omni Group office in Karachi was raided twice on Wednesday by the Rangers, FIA and NAB. Documents and computers were seized and his employees were questioned.