Three Shangla labourers killed in Kohat coal mine blast

October 13, 2018

File Photo: Reuters

At least three labourers were killed and one was injured in a blast inside a coal mine in Darra Adam Khel, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

All the labourers belonged to Shangla district.

The injured was shifted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, the police said.

Related story: Nine workers killed as mine collapses in Kohat

On September 12, nine labourers were killed in a similar explosion in a coal mine in Kohat district.

Poor working conditions inside coal mines in the country have claimed hundreds of lives.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation, 100 to 200 labourers die on average in coal mine accidents every year.

 

 

 
 
 

See Also

Displaced North Waziristan men dance Attan to get govt’s attention

October 9, 2018 6:39 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives first spell of winter showers

October 8, 2018 7:42 pm

Peshawar man confesses to raping and molesting 26 children

October 8, 2018 4:33 pm

Former SSP leader, police guard shot dead in Peshawar

October 4, 2018 10:59 pm

Two injured in Peshawar IED blast

October 2, 2018 9:10 pm

Gor Khatri museum goes after man demolishing historic Peshawar building

October 1, 2018 6:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.