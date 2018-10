Three people were killed in a car accident near Pano Aqil, Sukkur.

A speeding car travelling from Sadiqabad to Karachi drove into a ditch when it tried to overtake another vehicle, killing three people.

According to the police, Nadeem, Abid Raza Arain and Irfan Baloch were killed. All three were from Sadiqabad. Their bodies were taken to the Taluka Hospital, Pano Aqil.